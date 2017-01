Terry tallied three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two steals, one assist and one block in 17 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Spurs.

Terry has been a mainstay of the Bucks bench rotation this season, averaging 17.3 minutes in 32 games this season including 29 straight contests. Unfortunately, the numbers are not there for the 39-year-old, as Terry's 3.2 points and 1.4 assists per game are both career lows.