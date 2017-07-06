Lewis signed a contract with the Bucks on Thursday.

Lewis, an undrafted rookie, averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 boards last season with VCU and ranks sixth in program history in assists (503) and fifth in steals (203). He should help provide some guard depth on both sides of the ball for the team.

