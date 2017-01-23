Bucks' John Henson: Coming off bench Monday vs. Rockets

Henson will come off the bench for Monday's matchup against the Rockets.

The Bucks are on a five-game losing streak and coach Jason Kidd is seemingly looking for ways to shake things up. Over the past four contests, Henson provided 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks across 20.8 minutes per game. Miles Plumlee will get the start in his place.