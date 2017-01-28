Bucks' John Henson: DNP-CD in loss to Raptors

Henson did not see the floor in Friday night's loss to the Raptors.

Jason Kidd continues to experiment with rotations in an attempt to end the Bucks' recent skid, and Friday marked Henson's third consecutive DNP-CD, a trend that began with Monday's game against Houston. The North Carolina product has proven to be an effective rebounder and shot-blocker when given the opportunity, but Kidd has shown more trust of late in the combination of Miles Plumlee and Greg Monroe, who combined for eight points and six rebounds in 32 minutes Friday.