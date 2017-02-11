Bucks' John Henson: Moving to bench
Henson will come off the bench Saturday against Indiana, CF Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
In search of a spark, coach Jason Kidd will go with a less-traditional lineup Saturday, as Thon Maker will get the nod at center, with Tony Snell, Matthew Dellavedova, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Michael Beasley joining him in the starting five. Henson figures to see a slight reduction in court time after playing 31 minutes in Friday's loss to Denver.
