Bucks' John Henson: Rejoins rotation during Saturday's loss

Henson supplied eight points (1-2 FG, 6-8 FT), one rebound and one assist across seven minutes during a 112-108 overtime loss to the Celtics on Saturday.

Henson rejoined the rotation after he had not seen the court over the previous three games and tied a season high with eight free throw attempts in just seven minutes of action. He had been a fixture in the rotation prior to the recent benching, as he's averaging 19.8 minutes per game so far this season. With Jason Kidd messing around with the rotation lately, we'll see what kind of minutes of Henson receives Wednesday against the Jazz.