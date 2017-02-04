Bucks' John Henson: Scores 16 points in start

Henson recorded 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during a 121-117 loss the Nuggets on Friday.

Henson was moved into the starting lineup after Thon Maker had started the previous two games at center. As a result, he played a season-high 31 minutes before fouling out. His 16 points were the most he's scored since he went for 20 points on Dec. 3 against the Nets, and the four blocks were his second-highest total of the season. Henson is capable of posting fairly strong numbers if given significant minutes, so we'll see if he sees a similar workload Saturday against the Suns.