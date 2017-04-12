Bucks' John Henson: Starting Wednesday
Henson is starting at center for Wednesday's season finale against the Celtics, Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Henson made his return from a ten game absence in the Bucks win over the Hornets Monday, but only played nine minutes. With a few of the Bucks regular rotational players out for rest Wednesday, the team likely wants to help Henson ease back into game shape for the playoffs. Look for him to take on a relatively healthy workload in the contest.
