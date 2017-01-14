Bucks' John Henson: Very quiet in Friday's victory over Miami

Henson posted just two points (1-5 FG) with five rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal over 19 minutes in Friday's 116-108 win against the Heat.

Henson might be starting, but he has struggled offensively and is doing very little to help in any offensive category. Greg Monroe is the big man you want for fantasy purposes, as he posted 16 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes off the pine. Even in a starting role, Henson is playing fewer minutes than the more productive Monroe.