Bucks' John Henson: Will start at center Friday against Nuggets

Henson will start at center Friday against the Nuggets, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Bucks have used Thon Maker as their starting center in the last two games, but it appears that experiment will come to a quick end, as Henson, who had been dumped from the rotation in four of the past five games, will slide back in on the top unit. Henson may need to play well immediately upon reentering the lineup in order to stick in the starting role going forward, however, as the Bucks bolstered their depth down low Thursday by trading away center Miles Plumlee for a pair of pivots in Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes. Neither player is expected to be available for the Bucks' weekend back-to-back set, but Hibbert in particular could represent an appealing alternative to Henson as a defensive anchor at the back end.