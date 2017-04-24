Bucks' Khris Middleton: Doesn't participate in shootaround, expected to play Monday
Middleton (illness) didn't participate in shootaround Monday morning but is expected to play Monday night against the Raptors, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Middleton should continue to maintain his position in the starting five heading into Game 5 against Toronto. Although the small forward is dealing with a sore throat, coach Jason Kidd claimed he doesn't intend to make any changes to the starting lineup. Middleton has been a consistent player in the postseason thus far, posting a double-double during Game 4, 20 points and seven assists in Game 3, and 20 points in Game 2.
