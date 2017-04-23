Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-double in Game 4 loss
Middleton scored 10 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 87-76 Game 4 loss to the Raptors.
It's his first career postseason double-double, and his first double-double involving rebounds since Feb. 2015. Middleton has provided some crucial secondary production for the Bucks in this series so far, averaging 15.0 points, 5.3 boards, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers through four games.
