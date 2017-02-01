Bucks' Khris Middleton: Going through full-contact workout

Middleton (hamstring) has progressed to full-contact workouts, CF Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

This is more good news for the Bucks, who are still hoping to have Middleton back for a game or two prior to the All-Star break, which begins Friday, Feb. 17. While Middleton, who has not played this season since tearing his hamstring in October, is nearing full health, the Bucks clarified that the sharpshooting swingman will not make his debut during the team's three-game road swing, which kicks off Wednesday in Utah and concludes Saturday in Phoenix. That means the earliest Middleton could return could be next Wednesday's home matchup with the Heat. Whenever he does return, Middleton will likely face a minutes restriction, considering the severity of the injury and amount of time missed. That said, Middleton, himself, noted Wednesday that he's felt ready to play for a considerable amount of time. "I had a good practice [Tuesday]," Middleton said. "I've been ready for a while, but I've got to be smart about it, make sure I'm 100 percent ready."