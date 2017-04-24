Bucks' Khris Middleton: Misses shootaround, but expected to play Monday
Middleton was absent from the Bucks' morning shootaround due to a sore throat, but is expected to play in Monday's Game 5 against the Raptors, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
MIddleton may be a little under the weather as the 7:00 p.m. EST tip off approaches, but it's not expected that he'll face any restrictions as the Bucks look to steal a win on the road. The 25-year-old is averaging 15.0 points (on 38.6% shooting), 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointer in 38.0 minutes per game through the first four contests of the series.
