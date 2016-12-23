Bucks' Khris Middleton: Plans to play in 2016-17

Middleton (hamstring) maintains confidence that he'll be able to return this season, though the Bucks haven't outlined a timetable for his return, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It was estimated that Middleton, who tore his left hamstring during a workout shortly before training camp, would require six months of recovery time, but with the swingman still in the nascent stages of his rehab, the Bucks don't have a definitive target date in mind for him just yet. It seems that the 25-year-old is at least progressing steadily, as he's been able to do some light jogging and shooting, and so long as he's able to steer clear of any setbacks along the way, his goal of returning after the All-Star break may be attainable. A potential return is still too far away to make Middleton a justifiable stash in most formats, but if or when he eventually suits up, he'd certainly make the Bucks a more dangerous team in their bid for a playoff spot. The team has struggled to extract much scoring from its roster beyond co-stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker, an issue the addition of Middleton would help resolve.