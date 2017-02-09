Bucks' Khris Middleton: Plays 15 minutes in season debut

Middleton contributed five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 15 minutes during a 106-88 loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

Middleton saw just 15 minutes and contributed in limited fashion in his season debut as the team understandably had him on a minute restriction. The team will likely continue to limit his minutes for a few more games at least, but his offensive abilities will be needed soon if Jabari Parker, who left Wednesday's game with a knee injury, is forced to miss time. Middleton will see a favorable matchup against the Lakers on Friday. We'll see if his minutes are bumped up a bit.