Bucks' Khris Middleton: Probable for Game 6

Middleton (illness) is probable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Raptors after not practicing Wednesday while back home recovering, Stephen Watson of WISN 12 News reports.

While battling an illness, which was determined to be just a sore throat, during Monday's Game 5, Middleton provided eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five steals and three rebounds across 36 minutes. Though the illness seems fairly minor, the Bucks likely don't want to take a chance of him making things worse by exerting himself too much during practice, and have ultimately opted to let him stay home to rest and recover. He should be considered probable for Thursday's tilt, with more information on his status likely coming after the team's morning shootaround. Though, with the Bucks facing elimination, there seems to be little reason for Middleton to sit out unless he faces a severe, unexpected setback.