Bucks' Khris Middleton: Probable for Game 6
Middleton (illness) is probable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Raptors after not practicing Wednesday while back home recovering, Stephen Watson of WISN 12 News reports.
While battling an illness, which was determined to be just a sore throat, during Monday's Game 5, Middleton provided eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five steals and three rebounds across 36 minutes. Though the illness seems fairly minor, the Bucks likely don't want to take a chance of him making things worse by exerting himself too much during practice, and have ultimately opted to let him stay home to rest and recover. He should be considered probable for Thursday's tilt, with more information on his status likely coming after the team's morning shootaround. Though, with the Bucks facing elimination, there seems to be little reason for Middleton to sit out unless he faces a severe, unexpected setback.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Will play, start Monday vs. Raptors•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Misses shootaround, but expected to play Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-double in Game 4 loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Puts up 20 points, seven dimes in Game 3•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 20 in Game 2 loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out Wednesday for rest•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...