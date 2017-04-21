Bucks' Khris Middleton: Puts up 20 points, seven dimes in Game 3

Middleton provided a team-leading 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes Thursday in a 104-77 win over the Raptors in Game 3.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo had one of his typically well-rounded stat lines, it was Middleton who was at the center of the Bucks' 32-12 advantage after one quarter, as he poured in 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting during the period. Middleton ensured the Bucks didn't get complacent with the big lead, hitting a jumper to kick off the second half to propel the team to a 2-1 series lead. After opening the series with a 4-for-15 showing from the field, Middleton has rebounded with back-to-back 20-point games while converting 48.3 percent of his shots.