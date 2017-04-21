Bucks' Khris Middleton: Puts up 20 points, seven dimes in Game 3
Middleton provided a team-leading 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes Thursday in a 104-77 win over the Raptors in Game 3.
While Giannis Antetokounmpo had one of his typically well-rounded stat lines, it was Middleton who was at the center of the Bucks' 32-12 advantage after one quarter, as he poured in 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting during the period. Middleton ensured the Bucks didn't get complacent with the big lead, hitting a jumper to kick off the second half to propel the team to a 2-1 series lead. After opening the series with a 4-for-15 showing from the field, Middleton has rebounded with back-to-back 20-point games while converting 48.3 percent of his shots.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 20 in Game 2 loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out Wednesday for rest•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-doubles in OT win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Shoots efficiently Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Will play Tuesday vs. Hornets•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Misses shootaround with illness Tuesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...