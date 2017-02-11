Bucks' Khris Middleton: Ruled out Saturday vs. Pacers

Middleton will not travel with the team for Saturday's game against the Pacers in order to rest.

Middleton recorded six points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), one rebound, six assists, and three steals across 20 minutes in Friday's loss to the Lakers. He was expected to remain around 15 minutes, so apparently the Bucks were comfortable with how he was feeling. It was just his second game of the season since returning from injury, so there is no surprise the team will not have him play on the second night of a back-to-back set. Tony Snell figures to see heavy minutes as the starting small forward, while Michael Beasley should see extra run as well.