Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 20 in Game 2 loss

Middleton scored 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 106-100 Game 2 loss to the Raptors.

After being held to 10 points in the series opener, the 25-year-old was able to get more open looks in Game 2 and made them count. The Bucks' offense still flows through Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton's ability to convert from the outside when defenses pay too much attention to the Greek Freak is an integral part of their game plan.