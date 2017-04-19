Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 20 in Game 2 loss
Middleton scored 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 106-100 Game 2 loss to the Raptors.
After being held to 10 points in the series opener, the 25-year-old was able to get more open looks in Game 2 and made them count. The Bucks' offense still flows through Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton's ability to convert from the outside when defenses pay too much attention to the Greek Freak is an integral part of their game plan.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out Wednesday for rest•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-doubles in OT win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Shoots efficiently Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Will play Tuesday vs. Hornets•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Misses shootaround with illness Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Has disastrous shooting night•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...