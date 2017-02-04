Bucks' Khris Middleton: Targeting Wednesday return vs. Heat

Middleton (hamstring) announced during Friday's television broadcast that he is targeting a return to action next Wednesday against the Heat.

It was reported earlier in the week that Middleton had progressed to full-contact workouts, so it is unsurprising that he has set a target date for a return. The sharpshooting swingman tore his hamstring in October, and is likely to be eased back into action in order to avoid aggravating the injury. Expect the Bucks to play it safe with his minutes, especially prior to the All Star break. Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted on Wednesday that Middleton stated he has felt ready to play for a considerable amount of time, but wanted to "make sure (he's) 100 percent ready". The Bucks traded for Tony Snell after Middleton went down in the preseason, and Middleton figures to reclaim his starting spot at small forward once his minutes get ramped up.