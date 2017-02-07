Bucks' Khris Middleton: Will have minutes restricted off bench Wednesday

According to head coach Jason Kidd, Middleton (hamstring) will come off the bench and play 15-20 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Middleton will finally be cleared to play after suffering a brutal hamstring injury in the offseason, and his return could not come at a better time for the Bucks. Milwaukee has lost 10 out of its last 12 games, and in those 10 losses the Bucks have averaged only 99.5 points per game, which would equate to second-worst in the league if averaged over the course of the season. Middleton's offensive presence and shot-making skills should give Milwaukee's offense an immediate boost as they try to fight their way back into playoff contention. He averaged 18.2 points per game on 40-percent shooting from three-point range in 2015-16. Expect Tony Snell to continue getting starts until Middleton is able to return to the starting lineup. It's unclear when, exactly, that will be, but considering the length of his absence and relative severity of the injury, Middleton figures to face a minutes restriction for at least his first few games back.