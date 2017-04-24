Bucks' Khris Middleton: Will play, start Monday vs. Raptors
Middleton (illness) will start as usual for Monday's Game 5 against the Raptors, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Middleton was held out of the team's morning shootaround earlier Monday, but is currently going through pregame warmups and will start as usual at small forward. Considering he's just dealing with a sore throat, Middleton likely won't be on any sort of restrictions, so look for him to take on a full workload unless otherwise reported. Through four playoff games, Middleton has averaged 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointer across 38.0 minutes.
