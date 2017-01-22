Brogdon was held to four points (1-10 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 30 minutes Saturday during a 109-97 loss to Miami.

Brogdon struggled with his shot, missing on a ton of decent looks including all three of his three-point attempts. He's slumping to start the new year, shooting just 40.7 percent from the field. However, his fantasy value is still tracking upwards, since he continues to play more minutes every month (21.1 in November, 31.6 in January). Brogdon's field-goal attempts also continue to grow (6.8 in November, 11.0 in January).