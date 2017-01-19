Brogdon went for seven points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 35 minutes during a 111-92 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.

Brogdon struggled with his shot but still had a nice all-around performance as he flirted with a triple-double. The eight rebounds were his second-highest total of the season and the most he's had since he attained a triple-double on Dec. 31 against the Bulls. Brogdon has been solid over the last five games, with averages of 12.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in that stretch.