Brogdon posted 13 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) along with six rebounds, five assists, two steals and just one turnover over 30 minutes in Friday's 116-108 win against the Heat.

Brogdon continues to start, as Milwaukee leans more on him, and less on offseason addition Matthew Dellavedova. It wouldn't be wise to drop a ton of your FAAB budget on Brogdon, but he's averaging 14.0 points, 6.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds over the past eight games. As long as he continues to log plenty of minutes he will be a fantasy asset.