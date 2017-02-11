Brogdon submitted 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in a 122-114 loss to the Lakers on Friday.

After arriving on the fantasy radar in last December upon joining the starting five in place of an injured Matthew Dellavedova, Brogdon since settled back to bench duties a little less than a month later, and has remained in that role for the last two games. However, he's still frequently seeing comparable playing time to starting wings Dellavedova and Tony Snell, and surpassed both players in minutes Friday after the Bucks fell behind by 21 points at halftime. Brogdon ended up earning his playing time by finishing as the Bucks' second-leading scorer behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (41 points), and it looks like he'll continue to see a sizable role in the second unit going forward. Khris Middleton, who has played the previous two games off the bench after being sidelined all season with a torn hamstring, should gradually settle back into a 30-plus-minute starting role on the wing on a regular basis, but his arrival seems likely to have more negative consequences for Dellavedova and Snell than Brogdon. The rookie is averaging 10.8 points, 4.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes per game through the first five contests of February.