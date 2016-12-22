Brodgon contributed 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes in a 113-102 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Brogdon made some waves inTuesday's overtime loss to the Cavs with a pair of posterizing dunks over Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, and while he didn't light up the highlight reels Wednesday, he offered one of his more complete outings of the season. The rookie second-round pick finished third on the Bucks in scoring and showcased his skills as a shooter, defender and facilitator, attributes that should allow him to maintain a sizable role off the bench throughout the season. His value mostly remains limited to deep leagues at this time, but based on the early returns he's provided, Brogdon looks well on his way to a lengthy career in the NBA.