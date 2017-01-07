Brogdon tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes Fridat during a 116-111 loss to New York.

Arguably the biggest surprise of this year's rookie class, Malcolm Brogdon continues to play himself into a larger and larger role in coach Jason Kidd's rotation. He's already a better three-point shooter than fellow point guard Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring), and his production is starting to level out. Brogdon has now scored in double digits in each of his last five games, and it appears Dellavedova will not retake the starting spot when he returns, at least for the time being.