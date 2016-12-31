Brogdon recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during a 116-99 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday.

Brogdon was steady in his first start of the season, posting a nice all-around line. Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) was held out of Friday's game and is expected to miss Saturday's game against the Bulls, so Brogdon will likely be looking at another start. Over his last five games, Brogdon is averaging 10.6 points on 71 percent shooting, 5.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.