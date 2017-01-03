Brogdon recorded 12 points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Monday's 98-94 win over the Thunder.

Brogdon's returned to earth after recording his first career triple-double against the Bulls on Saturday, but he still had a productive night in his third start Monday including two clutch free throws to seal the victory for the Bucks. Milwaukee's starting point guard, Matthew Dellavedova, remains day-to-day with a hamstring injury, but could return to the Bucks lineup as early Wednesday against the Knicks which could limit Brogdon's minutes if Bucks coach Jason Kidd decides to reinsert Dellavedova into the starting unit.