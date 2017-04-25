Brogdon had 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 118-93 loss to the Raptors in Game 5.

Brogdon drained a career high five treys and was extremely effective on offense, posting a playoff career high in scoring. Having made just six-of-28 from the field over the last three games, Brogdon's performance was one of the lone bright spots for the Bucks on a night when they were blown out. Expect the rookie to receive ample minutes once again in Thursday's Game 6.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories