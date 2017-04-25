Brogdon had 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 118-93 loss to the Raptors in Game 5.

Brogdon drained a career high five treys and was extremely effective on offense, posting a playoff career high in scoring. Having made just six-of-28 from the field over the last three games, Brogdon's performance was one of the lone bright spots for the Bucks on a night when they were blown out. Expect the rookie to receive ample minutes once again in Thursday's Game 6.