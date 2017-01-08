Brogdon had 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three steals, one rebound, and one block in 36 minutes during the Bucks' 107-101 loss to the Wizards on Sunday.

Brogdon posted a career high in scoring during Sunday's loss, stepping up in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness). Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) made his return to the lineup and saw 18 minutes off the bench, as the Bucks are easing the Australian back from his injury. However, Brogdon has only gotten better as his rookie year has gone on, and the starting spot that previously belonged to Dellavedova could now be Brogdon's to lose.