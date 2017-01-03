Brogdon is in line to make another start Wednesday against the Knicks, CF Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The injured Matthew Dellavedova will travel to New York with the team, but he'll be held out of Wednesday's matchup, marking his fourth consecutive absence. As such, Brogdon should make another start at point guard, and he'll look to continue his recent success. While he scored 12 points on only 3-of-12 shooting Monday against OKC, Brogdon put up a triple-double in Saturday's blowout win over the Bulls in Chicago.