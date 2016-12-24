Brogdon accrued 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in a 123-96 win over the Wizards on Friday.

After strong back-to-back outings in losses to the Cavaliers earlier in the week, Brogdon continued to make it difficult for coach Jason Kidd to take him off the court Friday. In addition to his perfect outing from the field, Brogdon excelled as a distributor, hitting seven assists for the third time in five games. With the rookie beginning to hit his stride, Tony Snell and Matthew Dellavedova are losing playing time as a result, and it wouldn't be surprising if Brogdon received an appointment to the top unit at some point. Regardless, he might be worth a flier in deep leagues while he continues to produce effectively off the bench.