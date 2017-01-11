Brogdon recorded 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block across 25 minutes during a 109-107 victory against the Spurs on Tuesday.

Brogdon tied his season high with three three-pointers, one of which gave the Bucks a 108-107 lead late in the game. His minutes dipped a bit as he had played at least 30 minutes in the previous six games and he only got two more minutes than backup point guard Matthew Dellavedova. But Brogdon vastly outplayed Dellavedova, and there's no reason why he shouldn't continue to start and get big minutes.