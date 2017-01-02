Brogdon will start Monday against the Thunder, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brogdon is slated to start for the third straight game while Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) continues to be held out. Brogdon recored a triple-double during Saturday's win against the Bulls, tallying 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 assists, and 11 rebounds within 39 minutes of play.