Brogdon will start at shooting guard in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With Matthew Dellevadova out with a right hamstring strain, Brodgon will garner his first starting nod of the season in what is a richly deserved honor. The rookie has been exceptional in a complementary role off the bench in December, averaging 8.6 points (on 51.5% shooting from the field), 4.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes per game. Since he's likely to push for 30-plus minutes Friday, Brodgon represents an alluring cost-effective DFS target, and could warrant a pickup if Dellavedova's injury ends up sidelining him for multiple games.