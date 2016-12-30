Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Will start at shooting guard Friday
Brogdon will start at shooting guard in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With Matthew Dellevadova out with a right hamstring strain, Brodgon will garner his first starting nod of the season in what is a richly deserved honor. The rookie has been exceptional in a complementary role off the bench in December, averaging 8.6 points (on 51.5% shooting from the field), 4.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes per game. Since he's likely to push for 30-plus minutes Friday, Brodgon represents an alluring cost-effective DFS target, and could warrant a pickup if Dellavedova's injury ends up sidelining him for multiple games.
