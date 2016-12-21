Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Completely stifled by former team
Dellavedova posted just eight points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes of action during Tuesday's 108-114 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.
Dellavedova couldn't get anything going out of the pick-and-roll against his former team. They cut off his favored floater angles, and didn't allow him to slip many pocket passes to rolling big men. He's now shooting just 39.8 percent from the floor in the month of December.
