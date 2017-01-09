Dellavedova recorded two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal off the bench during Sunday's 107-101 loss to the Wizards.

Dellavedova returned to action after missing the Bucks' previous five games with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old was limited to a season-low 18 minutes. Though playing time should increase when Dellavedova returns to full strength, the emergence of rookie Malcolm Brogdon will probably prevent the Australian from seeing the 27.7 minutes per game he had been enjoying.