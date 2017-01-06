Dellavedova (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Knicks.

This qualifies as an upgrade in status for Dellavedova after he was listed as out on the injury report ahead of each of the Bucks' previous four games, but it still seems likely that he'll miss another contest Friday. The Bucks have turned to Malcolm Brogdon as their starting shooting guard in Dellavedova's stead, and the rookie has looked like an upgrade during his run with the top unit, averaging 12.5 points, 7.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers in 35.5 minutes per contest during that four-game stretch. With that in mind, Dellavedova may not guaranteed to reclaim his starting role once the injury is behind him.