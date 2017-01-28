Dellavedova went for 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during a 102-86 loss to the Raptors on Friday.

Dellavedova tied his season high with three three-pointers and finished as just one of three Milwaukee players in double figures. He has played pretty well over the last four games after being reinserted into the starting lineup in lieu of Malcolm Brogdon, with averages of 12.8 points on 51.5 percent shooting, 5.3 assists and 2.0 three-pointers per game in that stretch. Brogdon received two more minutes than Dellavedova on Friday despite coming off the bench, but scored just four points. Those two appear likely to continue to split minutes at point guard in the foreseeable future.