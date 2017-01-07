Dellavedova (hamstring) expects to return for Sunday's matchup against the Wizards, Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dellavedova has missed the last five games due to a hamstring injury. He had started the first 30 games of the season at shooting guard for the Bucks, but was replaced by rookie Malcolm Brogdon while sidelined. He had been essentially splitting minutes with Brogdon at the position prior to the injury, but the rookie has thrived in the starting role while Dellavedova's been sidelined. Thus, it would be hard to imagine the Bucks reducing Brodgon's role upon Dellavedova's return. As a result, Dellavedova's value, which was mainly in the assist and three department, figure to take a hit.