Dellavedova scored just eight points (1-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT) but added 11 assists, three rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 107-102 loss to the Wizards.

Dellavedova has struggled shooting the ball all season long, and Monday was no different, with six of his eight points coming via the free throw line. Despite that, though, he still dished out 11 assists -- one off his season high. The 26-year-old will never be a solid scorer in the NBA, but as long as he's able to feed his teammates for easy buckets, he should be considered in deeper fantasy formats.