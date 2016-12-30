Dellavedova (hamstring) will be sidelined for both Friday's game against the Timberwolves and Saturday's game against the Bulls, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Previous reports only listed Dellavedova as out for Friday with the strained right hamstring, but the Bucks decided it was in the guard's best interest to hold him out of both halves of the back-to-back set. Malcolm Brogdon is slated to start at shooting guard Friday in Dellavedova's stead, and if the rookie continues to thrive like he has off the bench in recent games, he'd likely pick up another start Saturday. Starting wing Tony Snell and reserve guard Jason Terry may also be asked to cover some extra minutes over the next two games before Dellavedova is reevaluated Sunday.