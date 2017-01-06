Dellavedova (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks, CF Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

Dellavedova will be missing his fifth straight game. The team is hopeful he can return to practice Saturday for the first time since suffering the injury. Malcolm Brogdon will continue to start with Dellavedova out. Dellavedova's next chance to return will be against the Wizards on Sunday.