Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Friday vs. Knicks
Dellavedova (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks, CF Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.
Dellavedova will be missing his fifth straight game. The team is hopeful he can return to practice Saturday for the first time since suffering the injury. Malcolm Brogdon will continue to start with Dellavedova out. Dellavedova's next chance to return will be against the Wizards on Sunday.
More News
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Expects to return Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Doubtful to play Friday vs. Knicks•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Knicks•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Will not play Monday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Friday, Saturday with hamstring injury•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Friday vs. Wolves with hamstring injury•