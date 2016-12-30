Updating a previous report, Dellavedova will be held out of Friday's game against the Timberwolves with a right hamstring injury, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dellavedova had previously been announced as out Friday with no explanation given for his absence, but now we have some clarity. With the 26-year-old set to miss his first contest of the season, red-hot rookie Malcolm Brogdon is set to enter the starting lineup at shooting guard in his stead. Dellavedova, who is shooting just 37.9 percent from the field on the season, had already been ceding minutes to Brogdon, so even if he's able to bounce back quickly from the injury, Dellavedova isn't a lock to get his starting role back if Brogdon impresses in the interim.