Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Knicks
Dellavedova (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Dellavedova plans to travel with the team, but his hamstring injury is still giving him enough discomfort to force him to miss a fourth consecutive game. Malcolm Brogdon has played well in his place and should draw the start again, after averaging 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 three-pointer across 34.7 minutes during the Bucks' last three contests. Dellavedova could return as soon as Friday's rematch against the Knicks in Milwaukee.
