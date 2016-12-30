Dellavedova is listed as out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves for undisclosed reasons, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Dellavedova played a season-low 20 minutes in the Bucks' previous game Wednesday against the Pistons, but it was believed the team's large margin of victory -- along with Malcolm Brogdon's strong play off the bench -- that resulted in the reduced workload. However, given his absence Friday, it seems conceivable that Dellavedova could have been nursing an injury, though the Bucks have yet to comment on what is preventing him from playing. More news on that front should come about as game time approaches, but in the meantime, look for Brogdon, who had been eating into Dellavedova's minutes even before Wednesday, to start at shooting guard. Jason Terry should also see a few extra minutes off the bench.