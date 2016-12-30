Dellavedova (undisclosed) will sit out Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

It's unclear why exactly Dellavedova is sitting out, but in his absence it's likely Malcolm Brogdon, Tony Snell, and Jason Terry will all see more run in the Bucks' backcourt. Dellavedova's next chance to play will be Saturday against the Bulls.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola