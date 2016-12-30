Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: To sit out Friday for undisclosed reasons
Dellavedova (undisclosed) will sit out Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
It's unclear why exactly Dellavedova is sitting out, but in his absence it's likely Malcolm Brogdon, Tony Snell, and Jason Terry will all see more run in the Bucks' backcourt. Dellavedova's next chance to play will be Saturday against the Bulls.
